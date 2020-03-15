Rajasthan CM blames Centre for economic slowdown

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot blames Centre for economic slowdown

State Energy Minister BD Kalla, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and others were present on the occasion. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held the BJP-led Centre responsible on Saturday for the current economic slowdown in the country.

"The country is facing an economic slowdown due to the wrong policies of the Centre," he said.

Speaking at a function in Rajsamand, the chief minister said people were losing jobs in the country.

He said his government was focussed on infrastructure development and sectors like electricity, water, education and health, among others.

Gehlot also highlighted the achievements of his government at the programme, which was organised to mark the inauguration of a cow shelter in the Devgarh area of Rajsamand.

