Schools and colleges in J&K to remain closed on Monday

The Jammu district administration asked authorities of schools and colleges to remain closed on Monday as a precautionary measure, officials said.

"All schools, colleges and academic institutions, both private and government, are advised to remain closed as a measure of caution," Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Sushma Chauhan said on Sunday night.

This step has been taken in view of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the multi-fold increase in the security deployment due to threat perception, officials said.

Earlier, security across Jammu region was strengthened with additional deployment of paramilitary forces, including Rapid Action Force (RAF), in various districts especially in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, they said.