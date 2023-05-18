Scuffle at Congress meeting between Pilot, Gehlot supporters in Ajmer

Supporters of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot on Thursday got into a scuffle with each other ahead of a feedback meeting with the party workers in Ajmer, police said.
The meeting was scheduled at a place in Vaishali Nagar area of the city ahead of a meeting scheduled to be chaired by AICC's Rajasthan co-incharge Amrita Dhawan.
According to Christianganj Police Station SHO Karan Singh, supporters of both leaders had an altercation over seating arrangement, which led to a scuffle.
"It was an office bearers meeting where supporters of Ajmer Saras Dairy Chairman Ramchandra Chaudhary and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore had come. They started shouting slogans against each other, which led to a scuffle between them," Congress city president Vijay Jain said.
SHO Karan Singh said that police present at the spot intervened and pacified the protestors. No major injury was reported, he added.
Rift runs deep in the Rajasthan Congress with Pilot raising a dissident's banner against Gehlot over alleged corruption by the previous BJP dispensation in the state and demanding action against them.
Apart from a call for a high-level probe into corruption, Pilot recently spelled out two other demands – disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams after paper leaks.
Earlier in the week, he also threatened a statewide agitation if his demands are not met.
