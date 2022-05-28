Sena backstabbed Hindutva, Maharashtra, says BJP leader

Sena backstabbed Hindutva, Maharashtra, says BJP leader at Savarkar event

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar said CM Thackeray must take note of Bal Thackeray's Hindutva

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 28 2022, 18:41 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 18:46 ist
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar on Saturday said his party had never approached the Shiv Sena for an alliance but the latter stabbed its long-time ally in the back, post the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls and hence had no right to speak on Hindutva.

Addressing an event here to mark the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, he said the Hindutva of Sena founder Bal Thackeray was inspirational and current party head and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must take note of it. "The BJP never went to the Shiv Sena for an alliance. The Shiv Sena attacks from behind and backstabbed Maharashtra and Hindutva. They have no right to speak on Hindutva," Deodhar said in a reference to Uddhav Thackeray joining hands with the Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra.

Also read: Shiv Sena dubs ED raids against Anil Parab 'revenge politics'

Speaking on 'Savarkar's Political Struggle', which was the topic of the event, he said the Hindutva of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was inspired from the thoughts and actions of Savarkar. The 'Hinduising' of politics, as envisaged by Savarkar, had now begun from Uttar Pradesh in the true sense, he said, adding that a series of developments like the Ram Mandir construction, scrapping of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act etc were underway before the Covid-19 pandemic brought it to a halt.

He said some misconceptions had been spread about Savarkar over the years, but such attempts are now on the wane, and gradually society is getting to know his towering qualities, including patriotism. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Sunil Deodhar
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Veer Savarkar
Uddhav Thackeray
Bal Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
MVA
Congress
NCP
Hindutva

What's Brewing

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

In Pics | Weirdest tea you didn't know people drink

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Meet Pebbles, world's oldest living dog

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

The irresistible world of doodling

The irresistible world of doodling

 