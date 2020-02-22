'Shaheen Bagh dharna a conspiracy by Muslim countries'

Shaheen Bagh dharna a global conspiracy by Muslim countries against India: BJP MLA

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Feb 22 2020, 17:12pm ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2020, 17:12pm ist
A view of the ongoing agitation against CAA and NRC, at Shaheen Bagh. (PTI Photo)

BJP's outspoken Bairia MLA Surendra Singh has described the ongoing Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi as a global conspiracy by Muslim countries to "divide the country".

The Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA and proposed NRC is a conspiracy sponsored by Muslim countries at the global level, Singh told reporters here on Friday night.

"This dharna is being staged to divide the country," he added.

Prone to making controversial statements, he also attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaddudin Owaisi and described him as an "enemy of the country".

"The internal feelings of Owaisi are against India. In reality, Owaisi is the enemy of the country. Though he resides here, his feelings and beliefs are pro-Pakistan," said Singh.

"If his DNA test is conducted, it will be proved that like Jinnah, he wants to make India a Muslim country," said Singh.

The BJP legislator added that senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had termed Bharat Mata a "dayan", but he was set right by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the country's Constitution.

"Owaisi too will be set right similarly," he said.

