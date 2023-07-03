Sharad Pawar hits the streets in show of strength after Ajit's rebellion

Defying age and health issues, octogenarian political stalwart Sharad Pawar hit the streets to a rousing welcome on Monday, and said that some of his party colleagues had fallen prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties but people would show them their place.

Pawar is also slated to undertake a state-wide tour in the days ahead and talk about the defection with the people of Maharashtra.

Hours after Ajit Pawar rebelled and joined the BJP-led ruling camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawar got his act together and unleashed moves to disturb the camp led by his nephew Ajit and one-time aide Praful Patel.

Shortly after the rebellion, Pawar was asked by reporters as to who the "reliable face" in the NCP was. To the question, the 82-year-old raised his hand and said "Sharad Pawar", a response that has since gone viral on social media.

Additionally, videos and photos of touching visuals of a drenched Pawar in his iconic half-shirt, addressing a rally amidst heavy rainfall on the last day of campaigning in 2019, also surfaced.

As the 82-year-old Pawar travelled by road from Pune to Karad in Satara to pay homage to his mentor, former Deputy Prime Minister and Congress stalwart Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, he got a touching reception from people who had lined up on both sides of the road to welcome the NCP supremo.

“Some of our people fell prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties but people would show them their place,” said Pawar, who was accompanied by his friend Shrinivas Patil, a former IAS office and now Satara MP, former Chief Minister and Karad MLA Prithviraj Chavan, and NCP MLA Balasaheb Patil.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said: "Attempts are being made to create a communal divide in Maharashtra and the country. We need to fight forces that create fear among peace-loving citizens…we need to protect democracy in the country”.

Speaking about the “wrong kind of tendency”, which was a reference to BJP moves, he said: “In the next few months, we will get an opportunity to go to the people and with their help, we will push these tendencies aside and once again we will create a system that will work in the interest of the common people.”