Shiv Sena questions visit of EU delegation to Kashmir

Siding with Opposition ranks and files, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday questioned the Centre on the logic behind the visit of European Union parliamentary delegation to Jammu & Kashmir.

"You don't want UN intervention...then how is advocacy of EU acceptable? ...Does the presence of Europeans in Kashmir not interfere with India's sovereignty?" Sena asked in an editorial published in its Marathi mouthpiece Saamana and its Hindi tabloid version Dophar ka Saamana. Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is the Editor of the two newspapers.

"Only Home Minister can answer what the delegates of European Union will do," said the editorial.

Earlier, an American delegation had expressed concern over the situation in Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

This EU visit to Jammu and Kashmir is the first by an international delegation. The delegation came to Delhi, met PM Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, during which they were briefed of the situation.

However, Shiv Sena hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah duo for abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Situation in Jammu & Kashmir is under control after abrogation of Article 370. Telephone, mobile, internet has been restored....people are enjoying freedom fully," it said, adding that Jammu & Kashmir is an internal issue but the EU delegation was allowed in the state.