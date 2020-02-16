Smarting under defeat, BJP falls back on 'party with a difference' image

Smarting under the back to back defeat in state polls, BJP has fallen back on its “party with a difference” image and is wooing back its leaders with clean image in states, who left the party in past owing to various reasons.

Drawing the allegory of a good batsman in cricket, BJP chief J P Nadda, addressing Maharashtra state BJP Council meeting in Navi Mumbai on Saturday said, “a good batsman is one who plays stays on the pitch with patience while playing and does not get agitated. I want to tell the workers that they should get over this cycle of elation and sadness at frequent intervals and come together to fight.

Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a “Milan Samaraoh” on Monday in Ranchi to greet the homecoming of Jharkhand’s first Chief Minister Babulal Marandi back, who had quit the party in 2006, a move which will take away much of the criticism from the party for not nominating a tribal as Chief Minister in 2014 and not then again not projecting any tribal in its CM face in 2019, which it lost.

In Mumbai, Nadda expressed confidence for the party to face all elections alone in Maharashtra, where it recently lost power as NDA’s oldest ally Shiv Sena deserted the BJP and joined Opposition ranks to form a government.

“God always shows us the path to convert challenges into opportunities. We have faith in our ideology and on our hardworking workers. And that is why we can say yesterday was our, today is our and the coming tomorrow will also be ours,” Nadda said asking people to work so hard that the BJP win election in Mahrashtra without the need of an ally.

“Among all other political parties in the country, only the BJP is one which is inspired by the strength of its ideology and organisation and not dynasty. For all other political groups, family is party while for BJP the party is family. Everybody knows who will be the President of all national and regional parties but nobody knows who will don this post here because here leadership is decided on the basis of talent, organisational skills and leadership qualities,” Nadda said.

The BJP has already appointed new state Presidents in four states and is on way to reconstitute its all important Parliamentary Board as its organisational election process is completing. Nadda in whose presidentship the party recorded the first electoral debacle in Delhi polls, has a long-drawn task up his sleeves to find a new narrative for BJP to win state polls.