Irani hails Centre's initiatives for success in sports

Smriti Irani hails Centre's initiatives for India's success in sports

'By establishing over 1,000 Khelo India centres nationwide, the PM has contributed to taking forward sporting skills,' said Smriti Irani

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 20 2022, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 14:13 ist
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday hailed the Narendra Modi-led government for its contributions to India's recent success in sports.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said that the BJP-led central government's initiatives helped the athletes shine at the international level.

While speaking to the media, she said, "Due to this support of the Centre, you saw India's performance during the Olympics when India won its first gold medal in athletics. Even in the Paralympics, the 19 medals indicate that even our specially abled youth can bring laurels to the country through their talent."

"Nation saw how the Women's Hockey team brought laurels once again. By establishing over 1,000 Khelo India centres nationwide, the PM has contributed to taking forward sporting skills. With TOPS, over 300 sportspersons availing benefits of Rs 5 lakh annually for next 8 years," she added.

The Indian women's hockey team won the FIH Nations cup by defeating Spain 1-0 in the final. They also booked a birth for the 2023-24 FIH Pro League which will serve as perfect preparation for the 2024 Olympics.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Smriti Irani
India News
SPORTS MINISTRY

What's Brewing

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Karnataka need to lift their game

Karnataka need to lift their game

Handwriting in the digital age

Handwriting in the digital age

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

DH Toon | Training guns

DH Toon | Training guns

 