Smriti Irani takes charge of WCD Ministry

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2019, 13:42pm ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2019, 13:53pm ist
Smriti Irani is greeted as she takes charge as Minister of Women and Child Development at her office, in New Delhi, Monday, June 03, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Smriti Irani on Monday took charge as the Union Women and Child Development Minister.

She was welcomed by senior officials of the ministry and Minister of State in the WCD Ministry Debashree Chaudhuri.

Soon after assuming charge, Irani held a meeting with all senior officials of the ministry.

The Amethi MP has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

She had met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.

Irani emerged as a 'giant slayer' after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

