Some BJP leaders come out in support of Bilkis Bano, say release of convicts wrong

Bilkis Bano has found support among some women leaders of the BJP. Party leader Khushbu Sundar, in a tweet, said the release of Bilkis’ rapists is an “insult to humanity”.

Her words found support with Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan, who said that the tweet was about injustice against a woman. Days after the rapists of Bilkis Bano were released on bail, Khushbu sent out a tweet. “A woman who is raped, assaulted, brutalised and her soul scarred for life must get justice. No man who has been involved in it should go free. If he does so, it’s an insult to humankind and womanhood. #BilkisBano or any woman, needs support, beyond politics n ideologies (sic),” the tweet read.

One of the party’s heavyweights, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, spoke about the release of the rapists and their garlanding by BJP workers.

Replying to the Opposition on the issue in the Assembly, Fadnavis said while the accused were released following an order of the Supreme Court after spending 14 years in jail, the accused should be treated as accused only and not garlanded.

“I will not defend this action of garlanding people who are accused in the Bilkis Bano case in Gujarat. The court has relieved them. They even spent 14 years in jail for their crime. But no one can defend the accused,” Fadnavis said. “It is wrong if any accused is felicitated and welcomed... there can be no justification for this.”