Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of Congress General Secretaries, party in-charges, state presidents

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with party General Secretaries, state in-charges and presidents on October 26, ten days after the party's Working Committee that set the schedule for organisational elections.

Sources said the meeting will discuss the current political situation and the roadmap discussed by the CWC on October 16, which includes a training programme for workers and leaders as well as nationwide agitation against price rise.

All state leaders are expected to brief the central leadership about the political situation in their states. Party in-charges in five poll bound states have already briefed the CWC about the situation and strategy to be adopted for the elections.

As it happened in the CWC, the state leaders are also expected to raise a chorus for Rahul Gandhi taking over as party chief.

With the organisation election schedule finalised, the leaders will also be briefed about the membership campaign to be held till March 31 this year.

The CWC has chalked out an agitation programme from November 14 to 29 against price rise with 'padayatras' and small meetings across the country keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party is also starting a training programme for committees and workers at all levels and the first level training camps at state level will be held next month.

The module include "struggle for the 'Idea of India', true nationalism, Congress ideology, policies, expectations from a Congress worker, Congress leaders, contributions and achievements (of the party), failures of the present government, grass-root messaging, social media, countering propaganda and other state-level issues".

