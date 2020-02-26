Sonia Gandhi politicising violence, demand for Amit Shah's resignation laughable: BJP

Accusing Congress president Sonia Gandhi of politicising the Delhi violence with her attack on the Union government, the BJP on Wednesday termed the opposition party's demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation as "laughable".

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that Shah is continuously working with police to control the situation in the national capital.

"Violence is ending. An investigation is on to find out the truth and identify culprits. No accused will be left out. At such a time, attacking government and politicising violence is dirty politics," he said, adding that it also demoralizes police.

The BJP leader noted that Shah had called a meeting of all political parties, including the Congress, over the communal violence in Delhi and asserted that it is the responsibility of all parties to help maintain peace.

He also raked up the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 when the Congress was in power to hit back at the opposition party.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier said that the Centre and the Delhi government were responsible for the deadly communal violence in the city and demanded that Shah should resign taking responsibility for it.