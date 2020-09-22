Suspension of MPs: Opposition likely to boycott RS if discussion not allowed

Opposition parties are likely to boycott Rajya Sabha proceedings on Tuesday if their demand for discussing events that led to the suspension of eight MPs on charges of unruly behaviour is not met.

As the MPs continued their indefinite protest in Parliament House, sources said that the Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad would raise the issue at the beginning of proceedings on Tuesday.

Also Read | Suspended MPs start indefinite protest in Parliament

Azad will demand the revocation of suspension of the eight MPs and discuss the circumstances that led to the protest by Opposition during the passage of the contentious farm sector bills.

The Opposition wants to raise their concerns about the way Deputy Chairman Harivansh conducted the House during the passage of the bill. They have already accused him of not even attempting to evolve a consensus to break the stalemate on Sunday, they said.

Also Read | BJP plans mega exercise to reach out to farmers to clear misgivings about Farm Bills

Sources said the Opposition is clear that they want a discussion on these issues.

"The government has claimed that there is no provision for a discussion on action taken under Rule 256 (suspension). There is a thinking in the Opposition. We will be forced to boycott Rajya Sabha if the government remains adamant to disallow us to raise the issue on one pretext or the other," a senior leader said.

Also Read | Congress to launch nationwide protest against Farm Bills

Contentious Bills like The Essential Commodities Amendment Bill and the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, which the Opposition wants to be sent to Select Committees, have been listed for passing on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Opposition launched vociferous protests against not allowing voting on sending the two farm sector bills to Select Committee.

Eight MPs— Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Elamaram Kareem, KK Ragesh, Dola Sen, Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syder Nasir Hussain— were suspended on Monday for their conduct in the House on Sunday.