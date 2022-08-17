Tenure of DCGI chief extended by 3 months

Tenure of DCGI chief extended by 3 months

Dr V G Somani was appointed DCGI for a term of three years on August 14, 2019

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2022, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 12:50 ist
Drugs Controller General of India Dr V G Somani . Credit:Official website/cdsco.gov.in

The tenure of Dr V G Somani as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has been extended by three months, according to an order issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Dr Somani was appointed DCGI for a term of three years on August 14, 2019.

Also Read — Health ministry releases dos and don'ts to prevent contracting monkeypox

"It has been decided with the approval of the competent authority that Dr V G Somani shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Drug Controller of (India) under FR 49(v) for a period of three months w.e.f 16.08.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order issued on Tuesday said.

Drugs Controller General of India
Ministry of Health
India News
DCGI

