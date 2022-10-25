Himachal: 2 BJP leaders quit, to contest as independent

Two BJP leaders quit party, file papers as independents from Dharamshala

Tuesday was the last day for the filing of nominations, which can be withdrawn till October 29

PTI
PTI, Dharamshala,
  • Oct 25 2022, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 20:16 ist
BJP supporters in Himachal Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Two senior BJP leaders here resigned from the party and filed nomination papers as independent candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Vipin Naihariya, the party’s ST Morcha vice president, and BJP district chief Anil Choudhry were ticket aspirants but the party chose OBC leader Rakesh Chaudhary over them and sitting MLA Vishal Naihariya.

Meanwhile, the sitting MLA said he is with the party and expressed confidence in Rakesh Chaudhary.

Read | BJP going into Himachal Pradesh polls without CM face

Vipin Naihariya, a Gaddi community leader, claimed that all office-bearers of the BJP’s Dharamshala Mandal have put in their papers in protest against the party ticket to Chaudhary.

Tuesday was the last day for the filing of nominations, which can be withdrawn till October 29.

The voting will take place on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics
BJP

What's Brewing

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Twitter bursts with memes after Whatsapp stops working

Twitter bursts with memes after Whatsapp stops working

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Diwali along LoC

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Diwali along LoC

Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India

Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India

'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

 