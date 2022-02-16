Vasundhara Raje marks her absence in BJP protest, again exposes rift within party

The differences within the Rajasthan BJP once again came to the fore when former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje stayed away from the massive protest staged by the party demanding a CBI probe in the REET case.

A total of 68 MLAs and 18 MPs participated in this demonstration. The party's strength in the Assembly is 72 and has 25 members in Parliament.

The four MLAs, who were absent, included Raje along with her loyalists, namely Kalicharan Saraf, Pratap Singh Singhvi and Kailash Meghwal.

The MPs, who could not attend the protest held on Tuesday, are either engaged in campaigning in the poll-bound states or else are unwell, said BJP sources.

The absence of Raje and other senior MLAs from this massive protest has become a talk of the town as well as among the political corridors.

State BJP had called for Assembly gherao demanding a CBI probe in the REET case and the demonstration was led by state president Satish Poonia, in-charge Arun Singh, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, Yuva Morcha State President Himanshu Sharma, Mahila Morcha, Jaipur City and Countryside BJP, BJP Minority Front, workers of many fronts, MLAs and MPs attended.

Raje, at the start of the Budget Session, had expressed her displeasure at the party's silence when stones were pelted at her son MP Dushyant Singh's house. She had asked then why the party was now protesting when BJP state president Satish Polonia's convoy was attacked.

It needs to be mentioned here that Poonia's car was attacked after he raised a demand for a CBI probe in the REET case and commented on the Congress party.

Raje has been staying away from most of the party meetings and events ever since the state leadership was given in the hands of Poonia.

