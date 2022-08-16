Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Vice President Dhankhar calls on President Murmu

Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 15:36 ist
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: IANS Photo

 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The vice president's wife Sudesh Dhankhar was also present.

Also Read — Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India

The Vice President Secretariat shared a picture of the meeting on Twitter.

Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11.

Earlier this morning, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had called on the vice president at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

