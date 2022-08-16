Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The vice president's wife Sudesh Dhankhar was also present.
Also Read — Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India
The Vice President Secretariat shared a picture of the meeting on Twitter.
Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India along with his wife called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/5XavGEsFxy
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2022
Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11.
Earlier this morning, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had called on the vice president at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube