Vice President Naidu hails Sushma Swaraj's service to the nation

VP Naidu hails Sushma Swaraj's service to the nation

Former external affairs minister Swaraj died of cardiac arrest in 2019 at the age of 67

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2021, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 12:03 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid rich tributes to former Union minister Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary and said her selfless service to the nation will always be remembered.

Former external affairs minister Swaraj died of cardiac arrest in 2019 at the age of 67.

"Remembering my dear sister, Smt. Sushma Swaraj on her Punya Tithi today. She was a distinguished parliamentarian and an eloquent orator, who strove relentlessly for the empowerment of women & downtrodden sections," the vice president said on his official Twitter handle.

"She was a dedicated leader whose compassion knew no bounds. Her selfless service to the nation will always be remembered," he said.

Venkaiah naidu
Sushma Swaraj
India News
Death Anniversary

