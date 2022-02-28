We can't abandon our own people in Ukraine: Rahul

We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students stranded in Ukraine

A number of Congress leaders have shared videos of Indian students in Ukraine highlighting their plight and making appeals to the Centre to evacuate them

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 13:08 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked the government to urgently share its evacuation plan with those stranded in Ukraine and their families as he shared a video of some students being harassed by the military there.

"My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this," he said on Twitter while sharing the video of some students.

Follow Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates here

"The GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can't abandon our own people," Gandhi also said.

Gandhi and the Congress party have been criticising the government for not evacuating Indian students in time from Ukraine and have called for urgent steps to evacuate them, after Russia attacked Ukraine. 

A number of Congress leaders have shared videos of Indian students in Ukraine highlighting their plight and making appeals to the Indian government to evacuate them soon.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Ukraine
Russia
Invasion
evacuation
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault

In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault

DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more

Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more

Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods

Rooftop rescues in play as Australia floods

Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling

Ukraine-made cargo plane Mriya burnt in shelling

DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!

DH Toon | US wants somebody to listen!

Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement

Key questions after Putin's nuclear announcement

Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic

Experts warn end of Omicron surge isn't end of pandemic

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

 