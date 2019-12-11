We never divide people on religious lines: WB CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the people of the state are not divided on the lines of caste and religion. She also said that unity in diversity is the motto of Bengal and people are united in the state. Her comments come on a day when the contention Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) is being debated in the Rajya Sabha.

“We never divide and discriminate among people on the lines of caste and religion in Bengal. Our motto is unity in diversity. We are a family here where no one will say that he or she has been deprived,” said Banerjee. She was speaking at the Bengal Business Conclave in the coastal town of Digha in East Medinipur district.

Banerjee also spoke about the infrastructure in the state, urging investors to come to the state as West Bengal Government has set up all the necessary infrastructure required for setting up industries.

“We have a large land bank, land use policy, IT policy and policy for tourism,” said Banerjee.

The Conclave was attended by delegates from 28 countries such as the United Kingdom, Russia, China and Bangladesh.