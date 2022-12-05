What happened to your promise of loan waiver to Rajasthan farmers: Poonia asks Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should tell what happened to his 2018 promise of waiving off loans of farmers after the formation of his party’s government in the state.

Poonia said that he will ask one question daily to Gandhi during the latter’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

“The loan was not waived off, but the lands of thousands of farmers were auctioned and many farmers committed suicide. Will you bring any gift for the farmers of Rajasthan?” Poonia asked in a video message.

राहुल गांधी जी आज पावणों की धरती राजस्थान में पधार रहे है: उनसे मेरा पहला सवाल है:- अपना 2018 का भाषण याद करिए,जिसमें आपने 10 दिन में राजस्थान के किसानों को संपूर्ण क़र्ज़ा माफ़ी का वादा किया था,आज 1447 दिन हो गए हैं,राजस्थान के किसानों की कर्जा माफी का क्या हुआ? pic.twitter.com/PG2NgBmW3p — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) December 4, 2022

“This is my first question to Rahul Gandhi and this series of questions will continue for 18 days, as long as Rahul Gandhi stays in Rajasthan,” he added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi entered Jhalawar in Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening.

BJP national secretary co-in-charge of Rajasthan Vijaya Rahatkar also targeted Gandhi, saying he is a “factory of false promises”.

She said Gandhi should have gotten updates on the promises he had made during the 2018 state elections.

“The Congress government pretends to be a well-wisher of the farmers. For the last four years, the farmers of the state are suffering due to loans, shortage of fertilizers, urea, lack of electricity supply, and non-purchase of crops on MSP,” Rahatkar told reporters at the party office.

She said the Modi government had sanctioned 12 lakh metric tonnes of urea for Rajasthan but the Congress government did not lift it on time.

She alleged that the present government discontinued the schemes being run in the “interest” of the farmers during the previous BJP regime.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra was launched in assembly constituencies in the state. The yatra was flagged off at state-level by party president J P Nadda in Jaipur on Thursday.

Poonia flagged off the yatra in the Amber assembly constituency in Jaipur.

The yatra is being taken out to corner the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on its 4th anniversary. The government is going to complete four years on December 17.