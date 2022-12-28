Where are 18 crore jobs you promised, Kharge asks Modi 

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wanted to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi where were the 18 crore jobs that he had promised.

“Modi ji promised Rs 15 lakh to every Indian, he also promised 2 crore jobs annually… it is almost nine years now, I am asking where are the 18 crore jobs,” Kharge said at a rally in Mumbai coinciding with the 138th foundation day of the Congress party.

Kharge said Modi’s 'Rozgar Mela' is just a stunt. “There are 30 lakh vacancies in the government, police, education sector, military, paramilitary forces, but only 75,000 appointment letters,” he said, adding that the country is reeling under price rise and unemployment.

The AICC chief said it is a government of liars. “Besides they have a very big washing machine. “(Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji has purchased a big washing machine…. Any tainted person who goes there gets cleaned up,” he said.

On the BJP-Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, Kharge said: “They steal the MLAs and form the government…this happened in Maharashtra…a duly elected government was thrown out.”