Which Shiv Sena needs to introspect?

Six months after the vertical split in the 56-year-old Shiv Sena, both the factions want their opponent chiefs -- Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde -- to introspect.

Uddhav, the Shiv Sena President and Shinde, the Chief Minister and Head of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) were engaged in a war of words over the past few months after the latter toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

During the recently-concluded Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature, both Uddhav and Shinde took jibes at each other.

Also read: What is in store for parties in 2023?

BSS spokesperson and Marathi Language and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar yet again spoke about introspection.

“Those who respect and invoke the thoughts and ideals of Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray cannot leave Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji introspects it would not take long for Shiv Sena to unite again,” Kesarkar told reporters in the temple town of Shirdi on Sunday.

“Shinde has won the hearts and people have gone with them,” he said.

However, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav is the real Shiv Sena. “Those who are ‘gaddar’ (traitors) need to introspect…the Shiv Sena under Uddhav ji is the real Shiv Sena and it is receiving tremendous support from the people,” Raut told reporters on Monday. “It is they (Shinde-camp) who needs to introspect,” he said.

Also read | Opposition should not cast aspersions on Speaker: Maha CM Shinde

Raut said that the Shinde-camp and the government would collapse soon. “Already differences among them have emerged,” he said, adding that the rebel MLAs are a dejected lot. “They know they would not be able to stand in the Supreme Court,” he said.

The development assumes significance in view of the fact that rebel group MLA and state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar himself had indicated about a rift.

“Some people are trying to defame me and they may be from my party (BSS). How can a discussion that took place in the Chief Minister’s residence be leaked? Someone from our party is leaking news. This is being done by those who did not get a ministerial post,” he had claimed. “One meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s residence but the information got leaked,” he claimed, adding that Shinde himself is looking into the issue.

During the Winter Session, Shinde and Sattar faced charges of corruption by the MVA opposition.