'Who uses maternal grandfather's surname': Congress hits back at PM Modi

Congress on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the Gandhis not using the Nehru surname, asking who in India uses the surname of their maternal grandfather.

Senior Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala told reporters that Modi's remarks during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Thursday showed that the Prime Minister did not have a basic understanding of Indian culture.

"Someone who is sitting in such a responsible position and does not know or understand the culture of India will speak like this. You can ask any person in the country, who uses their maternal grandfather's surname?" Surjewala said.

"If he does not even have this basic understanding of India's culture, then only God can save this country," he said.

Modi had said, "if Nehru ji's name is left out by us, we would correct our mistake as he was the first prime minister of the country. But I do not understand why anyone from his clan is afraid of keeping the Nehru surname. Is there any shame in having the Nehru surname? What is the shame? When the family is not ready to accept such a great personality, why do you keep questioning us."