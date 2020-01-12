Whoever raises anti-India slogans will be jailed: Shah

In his first rally after notification of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in Jabalpur, BJP president Amit Shah, on Sunday, claimed that people raising anti-India slogans will go to jail. He also accused the Congress and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading people on CAA.

Referring to the JNU row, Shah claimed a few boys of the university had raised slogans about dismembering India and asked the audience whether such elements deserved to be sent to jail or not.

"Whoever raises anti-India slogans will go to jail. Leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal seek to defend such sloganeers but we will not let that happen," Shah said.

Exhorting the audience in the rally to raise slogans in support of the CAA, the BJP president said their voice should be loud enough to reach the ears of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Mamta Banerjee.

The CAA notification in Madhya Pradesh was issued on January 10. However, the Kamal Nath government has already announced that the CAA will not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

He also dared the West Bengal chief minister to prove as to where is the mention of snatching citizenship in the act and alleged that she was opposing it only with an eye on vote bank in the state.

Before Shah's arrival at the rally at the venue, 24 Youth Congress workers were arrested while trying to show black flags to the BJP president. They carried placards opposing the CAA. A group of Sikh families who had migrated to India after the partition in 1947 called on Shah and pledged support to the act.

The Jabalpur rally was the fourth of Shah’s public awareness campaign on this issue.