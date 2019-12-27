Will follow NCP orders: Pawar on inclusion in Maha govt

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said his party's leadership would decide on his inclusion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a sports event at Balewadi stadium here, Pawar said cabinet expansion would take place in the state on December 30.

Media reports and statements from a wide of range of leaders in the state have indicated that the Baramati MLA is a front-runner for the post of deputy chief minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Queried on his chances of taking oath on December 30, Pawar said, "I have clarified my stand on this issue. I will follow the directives of the party leadership."

Pawar had briefly moved away from the NCP and become deputy chief minister under BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, but the government unravelled in 80 hours and the Baramati MLA came back to mentor Sharad Pawar.