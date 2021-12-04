Will not severe ties with TMC, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday clarified that there was no question of severing ties with Trinamool Congress (TMC) just because West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) existence.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he replied to Mamata's question, stating, "It is known to everyone that only Congress-led UPA is fighting against the BJP in the country. Is she unaware of the UPA government in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand?"

Also Read | 'There is no UPA', says Mamata Banerjee after meeting Sharad Pawar

"The oppression of the communal forces in BJP-ruled states in the country has increased. Mamata should expand her party's base in such states and bring the party to power to strengthen the secular parties. TMC should chalk out strategies to grab the places occupied by BJP. At present, she could try in neighbouring states of West Bengal," he advised.

Calling the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha 'illegal,' he said, "There is a provision to fight democratically in the session. The suspension order stands cancelled when the session resumes after the adjournment. But the RS members' suspension has continued till the completion of the winter session. This move by the BJP is undemocratic," he alleged.

Check out DH's latest videos: