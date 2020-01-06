Will sit outside secretariat to ensure justice: Kadu

Maharashtra Minister of State for Water Resources Bachchu Kadu has said if needed, he will not hesitate from sitting outside the secretariat to resolve complaints of people.

Talking to reporters at the Circuit House here, the Independent MLA said he believes justice can be done even without a chamber or a residence.

"My commitment lies with people. If there are complaints that people's work is not done in 'Mantralaya' (secretariat), I will sit outside and try to ensure they get justice," Kadu said.