Won't bow down to injustice: Rahul on Gandhi Jayanti

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday quoted Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said that he won't bow down to anyone's injustice. His remark comes a day after he was briefly detained while marching to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

"I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will not bow down to anyone's injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth," he said in a tweet, wishing people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

On Thursday, around 200 Congress workers, including senior leaders of the party, had started a march on the expressways in Greater Noida after their convoy was stopped near Pari Chowk. The two Gandhi siblings and around 150 party workers were briefly detained by the police and later released on personal bond, a senior officer told PTI.

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday said it has lodged an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and around 200 other party workers under The Epidemic Diseases Act for not maintaining social distancing and not wearing face masks.

The party workers were en route to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who had died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped near her village in western UP.

(With inputs from PTI)