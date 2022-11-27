Won't shy away from taking 'strong decision' on Gehlot-Pilot tussle, says Congress

With Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot refusing to blink, the Congress on Sunday said it will weigh the pros and cons of taking a “strong” decision on the leadership question in Rajasthan or go in for a “compromise” between the warring leaders, indicating that the central leadership is caught up in a dilemma keeping the Chief Minister’s hold over the organisation.

The latest crisis was precipitated by Chief Minister Gehlot on Thursday by upping the ante when he called Pilot, who has been rebelling against the veteran leader and want to succeed him, a “traitor” and accused him and at least 10 of his supporting MLAs of taking Rs 10 crore from the BJP. The remarks came on the day Pilot joined Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: Congress aims for more hold on key MP region with Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP steps up its game

At a press conference here on the sidelines of the yatra, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said he cannot fix any timeline for resolving the “differences” and answering the leadership issue but emphasised that the party leadership is fully immersed in finding a solution to it.

“There is one principle that will apply in this. Will the party be strengthened or weakened by taking a particular decision? Based on that a decision will be pushed. If a strong decision is needed, then that will be taken. If a compromise is to be reached, that will be pursued. The underlying thing is whether it will benefit the organisation,” Ramesh said.

Acknowledging that there are “some differences”, Ramesh said Gehlot is a “veteran and experienced” leader who has held many positions while Pilot is” young, popular and energetic” and the party needs both of them. He said Gehlot’s remarks were not expected.

“The way forward will be kept in mind in the interest of the party. Individuals are not important. People will come and go. Veteran leaders, elderly leaders, young leaders, do not matter. But the organisation is supreme. And the solution will strengthen the party,” he said.

Also Read: Pilot is traitor, can't be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot’s remarks had taken the leadership by surprise, as the Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra was entering the state on December 4-5 and the party did not want any distractions. However, with Pilot camp seeking to use the opportunity to once again rake up the issue, sources said, Gehlot also upped the ante.

A senior leader said it would not be easy to unseat Gehlot from the Chief Minister’s post and that the solution could be to accommodate Pilot in some way in the organisation that can mollify him and pointed to Ramesh’s speaking about a “strong” decision and “compromise” in the same breath.

Another leader pointed out that the MLAs were still with Gehlot, who had displayed to the leadership that he is not a pushover when a Congress Legislature Party could not be held when there was an indication that Pilot would succeed him

However, sources said, the leadership is bracing for a decision either way, soon after the Bharat Jodo Yatra leaves Rajasthan later in December. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will be visiting Jaipur on Tuesday to review the preparations for the yatra and is likely to gauge the situation in Rajasthan.