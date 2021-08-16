Young leaders leave, ‘oldies’ are blamed for efforts: Sibal's jibe at Congress

Young leaders leave, ‘oldies’ blamed for efforts: Sibal

Minutes after the President of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev quit the party, senior leader Kapil Sibal took a swipe at his own party saying that it moves on with "eyes wide shut".

"While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it," he said.

Sibal, who has been vocal critcic of the party's shortfalls was among the G-23 leaders whose letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi last year demanding a meaningful overhaul of the party had triggered a storm, acknowledged that at present there is no strong political alternative to the BJP.

