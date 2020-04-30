National Testing Agency extends application deadline for various exams

The National Testing Agency, on Thursday, further extended the deadline for submission of applications for various examinations, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination.

“Keeping in mind the current COVID-19 crisis, I have asked the National Testing Agency to further extend/ revise the dates of submission of online application forms for various examinations,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

The last date to apply for the National Council of Hotel Management JEE 2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) admission test 2020 for PhD and OPENMAT (MBA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020 has been further extended till May 15, 2020, the NTA said in a statement.

The last date for submission of applications for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 has been extended till June 5, 2020.

The agency said that the submission of online application forms shall be accepted up to 4 pm, and submission of fee up to 11:50 pm on the last date for the registration of the above-mentioned exams.

The detailed notification regarding the release of the admit cards and examination dates will be displayed on the specific examination website after the assessment of the COVID-19 situation after May 15, the NTA said.

This is the second time that the NTA has extended the deadline for submission of application forms for these examinations.

Earlier, on March 30, the NTA extended the last date to April 30. However, with nationwide anti- COVID-19 lockdown extended to May 3 by the Union Government, the agency has decided to push the deadline to May 15.