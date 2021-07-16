Sidhu meets Sonia ahead of likely Punjab Cong revamp

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of likely Punjab Congress revamp

According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed his resentment over Sidhu being given a key role

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2021, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 13:10 ist
Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid continued infighting in the Punjab Congress, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

The meeting comes ahead of the party's Punjab unit revamp and amid reports that Sidhu may get a key role in the organisation.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat also attended the meeting with Sidhu, sources said.

According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed his resentment over Sidhu being given a key role. AICC general secretary Rawat had, however, denied such reports.

Also read: Congress infighting in Punjab intensifies: AICC in knots

Rawat had maintained that the central leadership was working out a peace formula where both Singh and Sidhu could work together to help the party win in the Punjab Assembly polls next year.

Both the leaders are at loggerheads with each other and have made public statements against each other.

Notably, both Singh and Sidhu have held parallel meetings in Chandigarh with their loyalists.

While the chief minister has met some party MPs, MLAs and ministers, Sidhu is learnt to have met Punjab ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Bajwa, and some MLAs close to him at Randhawa's residence.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab
Congress
Amarinder Singh
Sonia Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

 