NCB recovers charas from Deepika Padukone's manager's house

Charas recovered from Deepika Padukone's manager's home

The NCB reportedly found 1.7 grams of charas and at least two bottles of cannabis (CBD) oil in her residence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 22:38 ist
Credit: AFP

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has witnessed a new development as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash's residence on Tuesday and found drugs at her house, according to an Indian Express report. 

The NCB reportedly recovered 1.7 grams of charas and at least two bottles of cannabis (CBD) oil in her residence. She was earlier questioned by NCB in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Also read: Dismiss plea of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR, Rhea Chakraborty to Bombay High Court

“Prakash’s name cropped up during the questioning of one of the paddlers arrested by us in the case in which we are looking to bust drug networks around Bollywood, Based on the information, we raided her residence today. We found 1.7 grams of charas and at least two bottles of CBD oil," an NCB official told the publication.

Prakash was not home when the search was conducted and it was carried out in the presence of her acquaintances. “We have called her for questioning tomorrow to NCB, however, her phone has been switched off and we do not know where she is,” the official added.

Deepika Padukone
NCB
Drugs
Sushant Singh Rajput
bollywood

