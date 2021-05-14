NDRF deploys teams in 5 states ahead of Cyclone Tauktae

The National Disaster Response Force has preemptively deployed 24 teams for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra and 29 teams are on standby ahead of Cyclone Tauktae, NDRF DG, SN Pradhan, told ANI.

The IMD on Thursday issued a warning that a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, some places in Goa and south Konkan region and also Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning."

It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, it said in the warning report.

(With PTI inputs)