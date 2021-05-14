NDRF deploys teams ahead of Cyclone Tauktae

NDRF deploys teams in 5 states ahead of Cyclone Tauktae

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2021, 12:30 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 12:33 ist
Credit: NDRF Twitter/ @NDRFHQ

The National Disaster Response Force has preemptively deployed 24 teams for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra and 29 teams are on standby ahead of Cyclone Tauktae, NDRF DG, SN Pradhan, told ANI.

The IMD on Thursday issued a warning that a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, some places in Goa and south Konkan region and also Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area today. It is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by Friday morning."

It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, it said in the warning report.

(With PTI inputs)

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cyclone Tauktae
Kerala
NDRF
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Tamil Nadu
Gujarat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean

Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean

'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion

'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion

How proning can help Covid patients

How proning can help Covid patients

Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip

Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip

DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue

DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

 