Need to study human-animal interactions to prepare for future emergencies: Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday made a strong pitch to study the increased interaction between humans and animals to prepare for future emergency preparedness against emerging and re-emerging infections.

“With increased interaction between humans and animals, human health can't be seen in isolation and Covid-19 is more than a reminder,” Harsh Vardhan said speaking at the ‘One Health in India: Research Informing Biosafety, Preparedness and Response’ symposium organised by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He also announced the commencement of the constitution of a high-level steering committee for Eco Health Initiatives in India.

This committee will have its secretariat hosted at the ICMR, and will also be supported by the upcoming National Institute of One Health which is planned to be set-up in Nagpur, the minister said.

He said the health of a population was closely connected to the health of animals and the shared environment.

“There is a significant increase in human-animal interaction at the domestic level, particularly through the adoption of animals as pets, including otherwise non-domesticated species. Exotic food fetishes in many parts of the world and medicinal beliefs are also driving increased human entry into the animal space in the wild,” the minister observed.

He said these changes have led to the spread of existing or known and new or emerging zoonotic diseases.

“More than half of all infections that people can get can be spread by animals. Each year around the world, it is estimated that zoonoses (diseases shared between people and animals) cause 2.5 billion cases of sickness and 2.7 million deaths,” the minister said.