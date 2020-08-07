New education policy will focus on 'how to think': Key takeaways from PM Modi's addres on education reforms in NEP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy' on Friday.

Focusing on the highlights of the policy, PM Modi said the National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions held over the past three to four years and upon deliberations over lakhs of suggestions and will strengthen the nation. The policy will focus on 'How to Think' instead of 'What to Think,' Pm Modi said

"Every country goes ahead by connecting its education system to its national values and reforming it as per its national goals," he said, adding that the policy is aimed at keeping its present and future generations 'future-ready'.

He said that the National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the policy. "It's a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial to the education system of the country".

Noting that India's earlier education was focused on herd mentality instead of curiosity and creativity, he said, " If our education is lacking in philosophy, the purpose of education, how can it inculcate critical thinking, innovation?"

The National Education Policy is based on a holistic approach as "changing times have given rise to a new global system,"

"A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its education system as per this. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from the school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction," he said.

India's education system needed to be modified to be at par with a new global standard. "But the focus must also remain on being rooted in one's native," he added

On the language changes in the new draft, he said that if children were taught in their mother tongue, their speed of learning will be much higher and their base will be stronger.

Highlighting the need for change in methodology, the PM said, "Our older education focused on 'What to think', while the new National Education Policy will focus on 'How to think'."

If the focus is shifted away from a big syllabus and hefty textbooks, education can be more centralised towards the discussion and analysis, he said. Students will also be able to follow their passions. "They will be able to drop streams, go for multiple entry and exits under the credit system. It will allow them to move towards the era where people do not just stick to one profession throughout their lives. We must look at re-skilling and up-skilling," he said.

"The NEP addresses the dignity of labour," the prime minister said. Adding at length the importance and relevance of teachers, their training and academic institutions' need for improving infrastructure. PM Modi said the dignity of teachers has been given emphasis in this policy because the "role of teachers in education must be recognised as essential and central."