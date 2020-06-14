New guidelines for funeral of COVID-19 victims on the cards amid complaints of dishonouring bodies

Amid a number of complaints of dishonouring bodies surfacing, the Centre on Sunday announced that it will revise the guidelines on the funerals of COVID-19 patients to reduce the waiting period.

It has also decided to draft in Scouts and Guides, cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) and NGOs in health services, amid several healthcare professionals contracting the virus infection.

These decisions were announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday after a meeting to review the worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

In a tweet, Shah said, "India is fighting COVID-19 with all its might. The government is sensitive to the sentiments of the families who have lost their dear ones to the virus infection. The government has decided to release new guidelines for the funeral, which will reduce the waiting period (for the bodies)."

The decision comes against the backdrop of reports of families facing trouble in claiming bodies of COVID-19 patients and several instances of dishonouring the bodies while handling it. The Supreme Court on Friday said COVID-19 patients are treated worse than animals, and in one case, a dead body was found in garbage.

While crematoriums are running to full capacity in some places, mortuaries are said to be full in cities with large numbers of casualties. Families are also finding it difficult to claim the bodies in some cases.

Last month, the Delhi government had told the Delhi High Court that a sudden surge in COVID-19 deaths and crematorium workers refusing to handle the deceased were among the reasons for the pile-up of bodies at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. The LNJP hospital also witnessed a case of mix up of bodies, releasing bodies to wrong families.

Another concern for the Centre and state governments was the stress on healthcare workers in dealing with the COVID-19 situation. To ease the pressure, the Centre is now planning to deploy volunteers in health services.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has fought the COVID-19 with full vigour. Many voluntary organsations are doing excellent work. In this context, the government has decided to add Scouts and Guides, NCC, NSS and other NGOs as volunteers in health services to fight the epidemic," Shah said.

Officials said these volunteers will help in managing the front office of hospitals, access control, contact tracing and campaign.

Earlier last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked states to prepare an "effective second line" of defence to make up for the police personnel who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID-19 infection during the pandemic by deploying home guards, civil defence, NCC cadets and student cadets among others, wherever feasible to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

This came following a number of paramilitary personnel and state police personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The MHA suggested that the NCC cadets and others could be deployed at relief centres and in facilitating the maintenance of supply chain and for coordinating other essential services, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said in his letter to states on May 3.