News highlights: Six Supreme Court judges down with H1N1 virus
News highlights: Six Supreme Court judges down with H1N1 virus
Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments across the globe.
07:33
12:06
Justice DY Chandrachud in Supreme Court today said that sixjudges are down with H1N1 virus andherequested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde to issue necessary directions in this regard to take care of the emergency situations which has arisen.
10:19
Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26
Elections to 55RajyaSabhaseats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. These seats from 17 states are falling vacant on different dates in April.
A fire breaks out at a shop in the tyre market near Gokulpuri metro station area in Delhi. More details awaited.
10:00
According to an ANI news,an incident of fire has been reported at a tyre market in Karawal Nagar today but the fire dept has not been able to reach the spot yet, as they have notreceived police protection.
07:20
JUST IN | 60 new Coronavirus cases reported in South Korea taking the total number of cases to 893, says AFP news agency.
07:19
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on Diamond Princess.
07:10
The man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi yesterday has been identified as Shahrukh.
Delhi Police: The man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East #Delhi today has been identified as Shahrukh. pic.twitter.com/xeoI7KpBPh
Track this live blog to get breaking news alerts and key developments throughout the day.