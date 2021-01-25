NGT orders SPCBs to check pollution due by gold testing

Taking note of the pollution caused by testing of gold, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed all the state pollution control boards (SPCBs) to follow Guidelines for Gold Assaying Hallmarking Centres issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While disposing of a plea by James Jose, Managing Director, CGR Hallmarkers Pvt. Ltd, an NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the CPCB to monitor that all the states adhere to the guidelines to meet environmental norms.

The petitioner alleged that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) released acids in the environment while testing gold, seeking regulations on the process.

Earlier, a committee constituted by the NGT stated that there are many techniques available for assaying precious metal, but the conventional fire assay is still the preferred method for higher accuracy, repeatability, moderate and comparatively lesser cost of analysis.

The fire assay test creates toxic emissions by way of toxic metal and acidic fumes, the committee said.

It suggested that all the gold assaying and hallmarking centres in the country shall obtain the Consent to Establish/Consent to Operate and also obtain authorization under Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management & Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016.

The CPCB prepared a Guidelines for Gold Assaying Hallmarking Centres in consultation with constituted Expert Group comprising of representatives of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Shri N K Verma, Ex -Additional Director, and CPCB, Delhi.