NHAI plans to build 23 new expressways in five years

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the nodal agency to build highways, plans to construct 23 new highways and economic corridors across the country including Bengaluru-Chennai Expressways by March 2025.

As per a status report on highways works prepared by the NHAI, in the next five years total 7,800 km expressways will be built with the investment of Rs 3.3 lakh crore. For many projects bids will be invited next year, said the official in the NHAI.

The government plans to complete Bengaluru-Chennai Expressways (272 kms) and Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (281 kms) by March 2024, says the report.

Of the proposed total 23 expressways and economic corridors, 4 will be completed by 2023, 10 will be 2024 and nine will be completed by 2025.

Some of the other major expressways and economic corridors to be complete by 2025 are Hyderabad-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Selam, Solarphur-Kurnool, Nagpur-Vijayawada.

Other major projects Delhi-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Dholera and Amritsar-Jamnagar expressways expected to complete by March 2023.

The NHAI will set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to fund these projects. The NHAI aimed to get cheaper funds for SPV from pension and insurance funds, said the official.