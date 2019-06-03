NIA probe into Arunachal killings

The new BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday decided to recommend for an NIA investigation into killings of an MLA and 10 others in Tirap district on May 20.

Chairing the first cabinet meeting at Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the council of ministers unanimously decided that a thorough investigation should be carried out in a time bound manner and justice should be delivered expeditiously to the bereaved family members by booking and nabbing all the culprits urgently, an official statement said.

Unidentified militants waylaid the convoy of MLA Tirong Aboh, his 20-year-old son and nine others and shot them dead between Khonsa-Deomali Road when they were on their way home from Assam. Two of his PSOs were also injured in the attack.

Elections for the state Assembly was held on April 11. Aboh, who contested as an NPP candidate won the elections, results of which were declared on May 23. The BJP won 41 of 60 seats while NPP including Aboh came third with five seats.

The incident not only raised questions about security in Arunachal but also raised concern over growing militancy-related incidents in the frontier state. The army used its elite special forces and helicopters with night flying facilities but could not nab the killers.

The cabinet meeting also decided to pay ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh to the families and provide a Group C grade job to the next of kin of the deceased.