Nine test positive in Uttarakhand for COVID-19, tally rises to 120

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • May 20 2020, 16:19 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 16:19 ist

Nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the number of cases to 120.

The latest cases were reported from Uttarkashi (1), Haridwar (1), Udham Singh Nagar (4), Almora (1) and Nainital (2) districts, a state health department bulletin said.

Most of these cases have a travel history to Delhi and Mumbai.

It takes the total number of cases in the state, so far, to 120 out of which 53 have recovered.

The number of active cases stands at 53 with one coronavirus infected patient having died few weeks back.

There has been a sudden rise in the number of cases reported daily in Uttarakhand since migrant labourers began returning to their homes.

As many as 15 cases, the highest in a single day in Uttarakhand, were reported on Tuesday.

