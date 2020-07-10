NIOS cancels public exam 2020 amid Covid-19 concerns

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday announced cancellation of its public exams scheduled from July 17 on account of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The results will be declared based on the assessment scheme finalized by the competent committee of the NIOS, the HRD Ministry said.

“Conduct of the March 2020 Secondary and Senior Secondary course Public Examination rescheduled to commence from July 17, 2020 and further postponed, now stands cancelled,” the NIOS said in a statement here.

However, as a one time measure, the learners will have the option to appear in the next public or on demand examination to improve their performance as and when the situation becomes conducive for such an exercise.

“The marks obtained by the learner in such examination shall however be taken as final for such of those learners opting to appear in the said examination,” the NIOS said.