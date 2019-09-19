Nirav Modi remanded to custody in UK prison till Oct 17

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, London ,
  • Sep 19 2019, 15:17pm ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2019, 15:30pm ist
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. Photo/AFP

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until October 17.

Nirav, 48, appeared before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court via videolink from his London prison for a routine "call-over" remand hearing.

His trial is expected for May 11-15, 2020.

Nirav has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London, one of England's most overcrowded jails, since his arrest in March on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government, being represented by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in court.

He was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Nirav Modi
Punjab National Bank
Punjab National Bank scam
Comments (+)
 