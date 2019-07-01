Niti Ayog sets up panel for transforming agriculture

Niti Ayog on Monday set up a committee on chief ministers to make suggestions on the transformation of the farm sector, increasing private investments in agricultural marketing and infrastructure.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the convenor of the committee that has H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Yogi Adityanath (UP), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Vijay Rupani (Gujarat) as members. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be a member of the group, while Ramesh Chand, Member, Niti Ayog, will be the member secretary of the committee.

The committee has been asked to finalise modalities for the adoption of and time-bound implementation of agriculture reforms and submit its report within two months.

It has also been asked to examine various provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and suggest changes to attract private investments in agricultural marketing and infrastructure.

The Committee will make suggestions over linking of market reforms with e-National Agriculture Market, GRAM and other relevant Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

It will also suggest policy measures to boost agricultural export, raise growth in food processing and attract investments in modern market infrastructure, value chains and logistics.