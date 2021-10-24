No dousing this flare: Fuel rates hiked - check prices

No dousing this flare: Fuel rates hiked - check prices in your city

This is the fifth straight day of prices hikes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2021, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 07:34 ist
A pump attendant fills petrol in a vehicle at a refilling station as petrol prices soar across the country. Credit: PTI Photo

Prices of petrol and diesel across the nation were hiked by at least 35 paise for the fifth consecutive day, a notification by oil marketing companies (OMCs) showed.

A litre of petrol in Delhi now is Rs 107.59, while diesel is priced Rs 96.32 per litre. In Mumbai, the rate of petrol currently stands at Rs 113.46 per litre and a litre of diesel at Rs 104.38.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 108.11 & Rs 99.43, respectively and for Chennai, Rs 104.52 & Rs 100.59, respectively.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

 Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

petrol prices
diesel prices
Fuel Prices
Business News
India News
fuel price hike
Oil Marketing Companies
Petrol
diesel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 