No dousing this flare: Fuel rates hiked - check prices in your city

Prices of petrol and diesel across the nation were hiked by at least 35 paise for the fifth consecutive day, a notification by oil marketing companies (OMCs) showed.

A litre of petrol in Delhi now is Rs 107.59, while diesel is priced Rs 96.32 per litre. In Mumbai, the rate of petrol currently stands at Rs 113.46 per litre and a litre of diesel at Rs 104.38.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 108.11 & Rs 99.43, respectively and for Chennai, Rs 104.52 & Rs 100.59, respectively.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

