No full-fledged tourism just yet, but Goa bars may reopen by July 1: Minister

With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing in Goa and the active cases count passing 700, Goa may have well shelved its plans to open up the state for tourism activity anytime soon.

Goa's Ports Minister Michael Lobo however on Tuesday said, that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would soon order the opening of bars in the state, which he said, would, in turn, boost the local economy, which has been stricken by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the ban on iron ore mining in the state.

Lobo, after a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in Panaji, said that until the Covid-19 situation improves in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi, which are major source destinations for inbound tourism in Goa, the tourism industry in the state may have to take a backseat.

"For the hotel industry to start, we need guests from Mumbai and Delhi. Mumbai and Delhi already have a huge number of cases and it is increasing on a daily basis," Lobo told reporters outside the Chief Minister's official residence.

"Right now we should go slow, vis a vis attracting tourists from these two states," Lobo said.

The tourism industry in Goa, like elsewhere in the world has taken a beating on account of the pandemic.

Lobo however said that a decision to open bars in the state was on cards.

"Bars in Goa should start from July 1. Restaurants have been opened. But no one seems to be visiting restaurants because their attached bars are shut," Lobo said.

"Most people like to have a beer with their food or a peg before going to sleep," he said.

Opening of bars in Goa, a state which has traditionally backed a liberal excise regime that allows for cheap liquor and proliferation of bars across the state, Lobo said would boost local economies.

"If you allow bars to function in restaurants there should not be a problem. Local economic activity will begin," the Minister said.

