No more additional checks for flyers from UK as Centre withdraws new travel advisory

The Centre has withdrawn its revised travel guidelines issued on October 1 that added Covid-19 related additional checks for UK nationals arriving in India.
The government has reverted to the previous guidelines issued on February 17 that will now be applicable for those arriving in India from the UK.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Star Trek' star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin
Astronauts to simulate Mars base in Israeli desert
Illegal streams, merch bonanza: Squid Game grips China
'Bengaluru's water birds thriving, migratory vanishing'
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 | DC vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
'Dress Bank' is fulfilling bridal dreams of the poor
DH Toon | Roll out a 'Minister Padhao' scheme