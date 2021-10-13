No more additional checks for flyers from UK as Centre withdraws new travel advisory

Relief for flyers from UK! Govt withdraws new advisory

  Oct 13 2021
The Centre has withdrawn its revised travel guidelines issued on October 1 that added Covid-19 related additional checks for UK nationals arriving in India.

The government has reverted to the previous guidelines issued on February 17 that will now be applicable for those arriving in India from the UK. 

More to follow...

